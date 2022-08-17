We will consider 2-5% new additions in World Cup squad - Black Stars coach

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Black Stars assistant manager, Didi Dramani has stated that the technical team have made a room of two to five percent to accommodate new additions to their existing squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



In June 2022, FIFA announced that the squad size has been increased from 23 to 26 players and also name 15 players on the bench.



According to Didi, the technical team will widen the scope in terms of including new players to make up for potential injury situations.



"Leagues have started and our paramount responsibility is to as much as possible players monitor a loss of players and keep our eyes widely opened, You can never say we don't have a team, definitely, we have a team an existing team already and why not, when having additions we will add them in because there can be injuries. Injuries are definitely possible and so we will make our equation very open, maybe two to five per cent," he said in an audio aired on Kessben FM.



The Black Stars squad for the next international break and the World Cup would see new faces after six players completed their nationality switch in June 2022.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup is 95 days away from kick-off. Ghana are in Group H with Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28.



They will wrap up their group stage games against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



