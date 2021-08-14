We will beat Hearts of Oak – CI Kamsar player Amos Frimpong

Sports News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

New CI Kamsar signing, Amos Frimpong says he has no doubt the club will beat Hearts of Oak in the preliminary stage of next season’s CAF Champions League.



The former Asante Kotoko captain at the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season sealed a move to the Guinean club.



Speaking to Oyerepa FM in an interview, Amos Frimpong says he is elated he will get to face Hearts of Oak in the CAF Champions League.



According to him, although the Ghana Premier League champions are a good side, he is confident CI Kamsar will be victorious over two legs to progress to the next stage of the competition.



“Our Club President has told us to do better than what Horoya FC is doing on the continent. Winning the CAF CL is our aim and I don't see Hearts of Oak stopping us even though I admit they are on form.



“CI Kamsar playing Hearts in the Champions League is a dream match for me. I had always wanted to play against them (Hearts) again. My Colleagues have been asking about Hearts but am sure we will qualify ahead of them,” Amos Frimpong said.



The first leg of the CAF Champions League game between Hearts of Oak and CI Kamsar will be played on a date yet to be confirmed between September 10-12.



