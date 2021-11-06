'We will be unstoppable soon' - Samuel Boadu not worried about Hearts of Oak's torrid start

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu, is confident that his side will start picking points soon.



The Ghana Premier League champions were hoping to secure their first win of the 2021/22 campaign against WAFA in the matchday 2 games.



However, the Phobians were held to a 1-1 drawn game by the Academy Boys at the Red Bull Arena on Friday afternoon.



With two points out of six, Boadu says he is not under pressure and is confident that they will pick up points soon.



“There is a little mistake that we need to correct," he told the press after the game.



“The goal that we conceded, from the dug our I could see that it was a misunderstanding or miscommunication that cost us for them to cancel that goal."



“Not at all [no pressure], me I know myself maybe from the fourth match going things will change."



“When Hearts of Oak start picking up we are unstoppable."



Kofi Kodzi opened the scoring in the 44th minute from a well-taken Salifu Ibrahim pass.



Boadu however, admits that WAFA are a good side which he had to map a strategy to halt their insurgence.



“Tactically they are very disciplined, their tactical awareness is ok.



“They are very young, they run a lot but we strategized not to allow them to advance. “Because whenever they cross the centre [line], the only thing that they do is, they fast game to advance, they won’t come back so we planned to lock them always when they get the ball they should send the ball back or always send to the wings and their wings too are blocked," he added.



Hearts of Oak will host Aduana Stars in the matchday 3 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.



