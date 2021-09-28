We will be ready for WAC of Morocco – Hearts of Oak’s Enoch Esubonteng

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak midfielder Enoch Esubonteng believes the side will be ready for their clash against Moroccan giants, Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Champions League.



The Ghanaian giants set up the tie after elimination Guinean side CI Kamsar with a 2-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak will have to beat their Moroccan counterparts to qualify to the money zone of the competition.



Ahead of the game, the former WAFA stars say the Phobians will be ready for the tie and is confident of a victory.



“We've done well in big games, against big opponents and it's another chance for us to go out there and show what collectively we've got and what we're about”.



“The way we've started, I can only say we need to go into the game full of confidence. The WAC team is a very good side, full of quality players judging from the matches they’ve played so far in their league and we know the dangers they can cause, but we'll be ready for them because we have to work well to defend the image of our club-Hearts," he told Heatsodoaksc.com.