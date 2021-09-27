We will be ready for Brighton on Monday - Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew has assured fans that the team will be ready and well prepared to face in-form Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night.



The Eagles are scheduled to play as a host to Brighton today in a game where the away team is tipped as the favourites.



Ahead of the encounter, Jordan Ayew who is in the running to start for the visitors has rallied teammates to fight to seek a win.



According to him, Crystal Palace in the past has had a good result away at Brighton and should recount those good moments ahead of the game.



“I’ve had good moments against Brighton. Over there we won 1-0 and I scored. Then when Christian (Benteke) scored the last-minute goal, so that was two great moments for Palace versus Brighton.



“It means so much for the fans. It means so much for us, for the whole club and for the whole community, so we will be ready on Monday,” Jordan Ayew said in a pre-match interview as quoted by BT.



He added, “Brighton are really good and they have started really well, but we have the qualities to put them in danger and to win the game.”



Today’s encounter between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace will kick off at 19:00GMT.



