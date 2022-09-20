We were ready to die on the pitch - Majeed Ashimeru after Anderlecht’s win over Kortrijk

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru has reacted to Anderlecht’s emphatic win over Kortrijk.



Ashimeru started and lasted the entire duration as Anderlecht thumped Kortrijk 4-1 in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.



The 24-year-old scored the sides' second goal as they cruised to a resounding victory.



After the game, Ashimeru said he and his teammates were ready to die on the pitch in the bid to win the game.



"My headed goal? It's nice, it's my second with Anderlecht. I hope it continues,"



"It was very important for us to win before this 10-day break, we will be able to recharge the batteries".



"We wanted to show what Anderlecht is capable of. We had to show something to the supporters, who have been supporting us for a long time. We were ready to die on the pitch",



“Now we have to continue like this. The staff and the players all feel that we can do better and we will."



Ashimeru has featured five times for Anderlecht this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.