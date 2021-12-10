We were pushed by South Africa's bogus charges - GFA General Secretary

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

SAFA's charges, according to the GFA Secretary, have hurt them. According to him, they continue to have a positive connection with South Africa. SAFA filed a complaint with FIFA against Ghana.



Prosper Addo, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, claimed that the South African Football Association's claims against the GFA drove them to reply with strong remarks.



Speaking to Joy Sports the GFA Secretary said the two football associations will continue to work together despite the ruling by FIFA.



"I must say that we still love the relationship we have with other football associations including SAFA.



"We played a key role after the apathy, we played a friendly game and we would be friends," he added.



"We have special relations with South Africa from the government side to the sporting side and I expect it to be the same,"



He also stated that South Africa's dream to participate in major tournaments shouldn't give them the warrant to destroy Ghana's image.



"Going out of the AFCON and World Cup is painful and we know one or two banter then we are fine. It was when it went beyond the football space and issues about the economy that made us respond," he added.