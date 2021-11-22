We were determined to beat Hearts of Oak – Ashgold’s Kwadwo Amoako

Sports News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwadwo Amoako has disclosed what inspired Ashgold’s victory over Hearts of Oak



Yaw Annor and Abdul Salam scored the goals for Ashgold



Amoako believes they won as a result of determination



Midfielder for Ashanti Gold SC, Kwadwo Amoako, has revealed that they were determined to beat Hearts of Oak 2-0 on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League week 4 fixture.



Prior to the game, the Phobians had recorded 3 draws without a win and therefore were looking forward to turning things around.



However, two goals from Yaw Annor and Abdul Salam handed Hearts of Oak their first defeat of the season.



Speaking after the game, Kwadwo Amoako who won Man of The Match in the game disclosed that their defeat to King Faisal motivated them to stand their grounds against the defending Champions.



“Our coach was sacked after 4 matches but this current one has been with us for long, so we were determined because we lost by 2-0 to King Faisal, so we needed the maximum points to progress on the league log,” Amoako said.



Ashanti Gold came into the game with an interim coach, Thomas Duah after the club parted ways with their head coach Ernest Thompson Quartey.



The midfielder disclosed that Coach Thomas Duah’s instruction is what did the magic for the team.



“He has been with us for long before leaving so we understand him very well,” the midfielder told StarTimes on Sunday.



After losing out in the final of last season’s MTN FA Cup to Hearts of Oak, Amoako stated, “Hearts is a big team that anytime you want to play them you have to be determined enough to beat them, so that is what motivated us to beat them.”



TWI NEWS



