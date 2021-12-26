We wanted a win against Dreams FC - Samuel Boadu expresses disappointment

Sports News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has ruled his sides inability to get the maximum 3 points over Dreams FC in their matchday 10 encounter.



Daniel Afriyie Barnie shot the Phobians into the lead but Dreams pulled parity through Issah Ibrahim.



In the second half, Ishmael Dede scored in 82 minutes but Dreams FC lost control in the dying embers and Salim Adams got the leveller for Hearts of Oak.



Speaking after the game, Coach Samuel Boadu noted that their objective was to win the game.



“Dreams are a good team but for us at Hearts of Oak, we didn’t come in for a draw, we came in for a win but it's quite unfortunate we drew with them,” Samuel Boadu stated.



Asked what made them lose control of their early lead, the coach said, “Lost of concentration and team unity.”



Samuel Boadu hailed the efforts of goalkeeper Richmond Ayi in the absence of number one shot-stopper Richard Attah.



“He is our first goalkeeper but in his absence, Ayi is also doing well. This is what happens in football and we will work on it," he stressed.