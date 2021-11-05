We want to win the league and FA Cup - Ashantigold's Richard Osei Agyemang

Sports News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashantigold skipper, Richard Osei Agyemang, is bent on leading the Obuasi-based club to win both the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup this season.



Nicknamed ‘The Miners’, Ashantigold lost the MTN FA Cup final last season to GPL champions Accra Hearts of Oak.



Ashantigold also finished the league lingering at 9th place, the worst position the club has ever placed in the last decade.



However, according to the Ashantigold captain, they are leaving no stone unturned this season.



“Last season we played in the MTN FA Cup final, so this time around we need the league and the FA Cup too,” Richard Osei Agyemang told TV3 in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The defender added that the club is aware of the task ahead and they are ready to compete against the top guns in the league



“We are going for all that because we are playing against Hearts of Oak, the champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the same time and Medeama too so we need to push hard,” he said.



Ashantigold started their campaign with a win over Eleven Wonders in an away fixture.



