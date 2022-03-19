We want to win every trophy available - Austin Eguavoen

Sports News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has stated that he wants to lead his squad to win every trophy available.



Eguavoen, who also serves as the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, faces a difficult assignment in qualifying Nigeria for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when the Eagles play the Black Stars in the final qualifiers later this month.



The Eagles will play Ghana on March 25, before hosting them four days later at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.



“It’s very tough. Very tough because we are humans and are very demanding,” Eguavoen told Elegbete TV.



“And we are a football nation, which is normal. We don’t want to settle for less. We always want to go for the best and by so doing, we want to win every trophy available,"



“To be saddled with that responsibility I think is a very tough one. There’ll be critics everywhere, left, right and centre definitely, but the ability to be able to hold on and shed most things away and remain focused determines a lot,"



“We will remain focused but our only appeal to people is to not discourage us but always encourage and support us because things like this, if a person isn’t strong, it can throw him off guard. But I’m focused and I know I have a lot of fans out there, thumbs up to them. I love everybody and we’ll celebrate together after the two-legged games,” he ended.Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has stated that he wants to lead his squad to win every trophy available.



Eguavoen, who also serves as the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, faces a difficult assignment in qualifying Nigeria for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when the Eagles play the Black Stars in the final qualifiers later this month.



The Eagles will play Ghana on March 25, before hosting them four days later at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.



“It’s very tough. Very tough because we are humans and are very demanding,” Eguavoen told Elegbete TV.



“And we are a football nation, which is normal. We don’t want to settle for less. We always want to go for the best and by so doing, we want to win every trophy available,"



“To be saddled with that responsibility I think is a very tough one. There’ll be critics everywhere, left, right and centre definitely, but the ability to be able to hold on and shed most things away and remain focused determines a lot,"



“We will remain focused but our only appeal to people is to not discourage us but always encourage and support us because things like this, if a person isn’t strong, it can throw him off guard. But I’m focused and I know I have a lot of fans out there, thumbs up to them. I love everybody and we’ll celebrate together after the two-legged games,” he ended.