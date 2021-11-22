We want to play in the CAF Champions League next season - Berekum Chelsea's Owusu Jackson

Sports News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Owusu Jackson has disclosed Berekum Chelsea’s target for this season



Chelsea finished 10th on the league table last season



The club has played in the Champions League twice



Berekum Chelsea player, Owusu Jackson has disclosed that the target for his club is to play in the CAF Champions League next season.



Chelsea have represented Ghana twice in the CAF Champions League with 2012 being their first-ever campaign where they succeeded in making it to the group stages but were later eliminated.



The team later appeared in the 2014 edition but were later knocked out in the first round of the completion.



However, according to Owusu Jackson, their main aim is to return to the continental showpiece once again.



“Our target is to progress this season to defeat more teams and play in the Champions League,” Jackson said.



Chelsea managed 12 wins, 7 draws and 15 defeats last season in the Ghana Premier League which saw them place 10th on the league log.



But the player explained that “last season, things were not good for us but it’s our prayer that all will be well this season.”



“We have a number of injuries in camp, that is why we had poor communication among players,” Jackson said after they beat King Faisal in matchday 4 of the Ghana Premier League.



He added, “If we don’t work hard, the team will be disgraced so we had to go all out and win the game.”



Asked about Berekum Chelsea’s target for this season, Jackson said, “We want to be in the Champions League, so it's one step at a time. Once we have God on our side we would be victorious.”



Owusu Jackson won Man of the Match in their game against King Faisal.







