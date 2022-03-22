We want to make the nation proud by qualifying to the World Cup - Otto Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: GNA

Black Stars Head Coach Otto Addo is optimistic about Ghana's chances of reaching their fourth World Cup as they come up against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, March 25, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.



The Black Stars of Ghana would lock horns against their West African rivals Nigeria in a two-legged 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup playoff encounter.



The former Ghanaian international, in an address to the nation on the Ghana Football App on Monday, March 21, said that Ghana had the quality to edge their opponents in the playoffs.



"We are only a few days away from playing the crucial match against our rivals, Nigeria. We all expect Ghana to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but that won't be easy, as we need to do our best to make it to the tournament.



“The players, technical team and GFA are committed to this task and we want to make the nation proud by qualifying for the upcoming World Cup," he said.



The highly experienced gaffer alluded to the fact that matches between Ghana and Nigeria have always been difficult but believes they would prevail this time around.



The Borussia Dortmund assistant coach further noted that they believed in their strategies and remained hopeful things would work out for the team.



He rallied support for the team in these two highly anticipated encounters with the first leg encounter slated for Friday, March 25 at 19:00 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while the return fixture is scheduled for March 29, 2022.



Despite not announcing his squad, the players invited would start arriving on Monday and would have their first training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.