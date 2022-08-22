We want to give hope to all talented footballers - Boakye-Ansah outlines objectives of Nations FC

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Boakye-Ansah, the Brands and Commercial Manager of Nations Football Club has said that the objective of the club is to serve as a hub for talent development in the country.



Kennedy Boakye Ansah disclosed in a Facebook post his club has set out to be a platform where talented footballers realize their dreams of becoming global stars.



He expressed optimism that with God on its side, the club will achieve its aim and become one of the country’s historic clubs.



“At Nations FC, our quest is to build a football brand that will give hope to the youth of Ghana and beyond through FOOTBALL. Dear God, I have come to you one more time. Grant us the wisdom to succeed,” he said.



Nations FC, formerly Bekwai Youth Football Club was launched on Friday Tuesday, August 16, 2022.



The President of the club, Divine Kyei Boadu in his welcome address said the aim is to position the club as a platform where the best footballing talents in the country are groomed to achieve tremendous success.



He spoke of his vision to make the club a hallmark of sporting excellence in the country by performing on the field and also securing awesome sponsorship deals.



Divine Boadu announced that work is already ongoing with the construction of a 12,000- seater world-class sport stadium which will have a gym, merchandise shops, a restaurant among others.



He said the arrival of the club marks the dawn of a new era for Ghana football as the club has set out to be a model club for others.



The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku professed his excitement with the arrival of the club and urged to put measures in place to make the club one of the best in the country.



Kurt Okraku commended Divine Boadu for following the footsteps of his father (Kwame Kyei, Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko) and called for more investment in football.



The GFA Boss expressed confidence that the club will churn out talents for the country and grow the sport in the country.