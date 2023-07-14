We want to beat Guinea to help us get back to the top – Black Queens defender Janet Egyir

Sports News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Queens Deputy Captain, Janet Egyir has indicated that the team will fight to beat Guinea later today.



The Ghana women’s senior national team takes on Guinea in a first-leg meeting of the first round of the African qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.



Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Thursday, defender Janet Egyir said the Black Queens are keen on beating the opponent.



She noted that it is part of the Black Queens’ target to build and get back to the top as one of the best on the continent.



“Tomorrow’s game is a mission we want to accomplish. It is going to be one step close to our mission. The target is to find our way back to the top,” Janet Egyir said.



The Black Queens deputy captain continued, “We will do all that we can to build that and also to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris.”



The match between Guinea and Ghana kicks off at 16:00gmt at Stade de Generale Lansana Conte.