We want to be stronger at home this season - Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Jordan Ayew has disclosed that he is enjoying the good football his Crystal Palace side is playing this season.



According to the hardworking forward, the Eagles are keen on making their home grounds tough for anyone to visit in the ongoing campaign.



Speaking in a post-match interview after the 3-1 win against Aston Villa over the weekend, Jordan Ayew said, “We wanted to win in front of our fans. Last season we were really strong at home and this year we want to be even more stronger at home.”



The striker continued, “It’s an amazing place. I can tell you that it is not easy for any team to come here because it makes it difficult for the other teams. We’re playing good football now and it’s enjoyable to watch us.”



Jordan Ayew and his Crystal Palace side have started well this season. The team had a good stint in the English Premier League last season and wants to do better in the ongoing campaign.