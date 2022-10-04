We want to be a top-level team to keep Nico Williams throughout his entire career - Jon Uriarte

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Athletic Bilbao president, Jon Uriarte has stressed that the plan is to keep youngster Nico Williams at the club throughout his career.



In the past year, the Spanish forward of Ghanaian descent has attracted a lot of interest from several top clubs in Europe.



Aware there are clubs after the signature of the attacker, Athletic Bilbao president Jon Uriarte has warned that it will not be easy to get the player.



According to him, the club is working to keep its best players on the team.



"The moment to broadcast from the club that you have to keep your feet on the ground it's just started.



"We are comfortable and we have to work to ensure that these players stay with us for their entire career and for this we need Athletic to be a top-level team,” Athletic Bilbao president Jon Uriarte has said.



Nico Williams, 20, is on the radar of English Premier League side Liverpool and Italian Serie A side Juventus.