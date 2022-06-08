We want security guarantees or else we won’t go to Tamale - Baffour Soccer Academy to GFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

The Chief Executive Officer for Baffour Soccer Academy has allayed fears over their safety and security ahead of their game of the season against Dreams FC Tamale.



Baffour Soccer Academy will be traveling to Tamale for their final game of the Division One League to be played at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Wednesday.



According to the club CEO, based on the rivalry and tensions as a result of the previous attacks, it will be unsafe to honor the game on Wednesday.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, he said, “Tamale City was attacked in Nsuatreman and we have also heard that we will be attacked when we also go to Tamale. On that particular day that Tamale City were attacked, Nsuatreman were also attacked in Tamale leading to Steadfast getting a home ban.



“Looking at what has happened we told the GFA it wouldn’t be safe for us to travel to Tamale. They even admitted and scheduled our game for June 29. Just last two days we saw on the matching system that the game is just two days away. Now there is a hot race between Tamale City and Nsuatreman on the league for promotion.



“We have picked up intelligence that if we go to Tamale to play a game we will be attacked. Looking at the past incidents we don’t think it will be safe for us to go to Tamale. Even the GFA has told us it wouldn’t be safe for the game to be played in Tamale



“In the last game, Nsuatreman will play at home and Tamale City playing at home, and Baffour Soccer Academy, also a-Nsuatre based club, and based on what happened in the first round when some supporters attacked Tamale City we don’t think it will be safe for us to travel there.



“From our intelligence gathered it won’t be safe to travel to Tamale and we have written to the GFA. Looking at the game we have 38 points and are safe from relegation. Dreams Tamale have been relegated and it’s just a mere formality.”



He called on the GFA to postpone the fixture or grant them safety before they can honor the match.



“If the GFA won’t protect life and property we don’t think it will be safe to travel to Tamale. We don’t think it’s the appropriate time to play this game. We want security guarantees or else we won’t go to Tamale.”