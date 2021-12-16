We want Corporate Ghana to support us - Amputee Team skipper

Sports News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

The captain of the Ghana National Amputee Football Team, Richards Arthur Opentil, has appealed to corporate Ghana to support the National Amputee Soccer team.



The team recently won the Amputee AFCON Cup in Tanzania and were hosted by Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif at the Ministry on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.



Captain Richard Arthur Opentil was interviewed on Radio Sports by Isaac Worlanyo Wallace, who asked him what ensued between the team and the Minister of Sports.



He disclosed that each of the nine players was given Ghc2,000.



Richard Arthur opened up on how he was very much happy and content with the money they were given by the Sports ministry and the cheerfulness of the sports minister when he gave the award to him.



He went into details by saying each member was asked to open an account for the ministry to deposit an amount of two thousand dollars ($2000) in it for them.



He further revealed that the Minister gave them a cheque of ten thousand cedis which was supposed to be cashed the next day.



When asked why he appealed to corporate bodies should support the team, he said ”we are content and okay with the government’s support but as it is, we want the cooperate bodies to support us”.



The captain said they are currently preparing to leave Ghana for Tokyo, and any form of support from corporate Ghana would go a long way to help them.



The team is expected to leave Ghana on Friday, December 18, 2021, to participate in the World Amputee games.