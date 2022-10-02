You are here: HomeSports2022 10 02Article 1634165

‘We’ve waited for that one’ – Arsenal boss on Partey’s goal vs Tottenham 

Partey curls the ball into the Spurs net Partey curls the ball into the Spurs net

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says they’ve waited to see Thomas Partey score a long-range goal in the Premier League after his stunner against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who has a reputation of scoring outrageous goals from distance, had scored two headers for Arsenal in the Premier League last season.

However, Partey finally got a trade mark strike on Saturday lunchtime. He produced a spectacular first-time finish into the top corner to break the deadlock after 20 minutes.

The former Atletico Madrid man was an imposing figure as Arsenal ran out 3-1 victors, and Arteta expressed his delight at witnessing Partey end his open-play hoodoo.

“We have been waiting for that one! For what he has been through I am so happy for him,” the Gunners boss told BT Sport after the game.