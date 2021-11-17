We've suffered from bad officiating before' - GFA PRO reacts to South Africa's petition

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has said that the Black Stars beat South African fairly in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.



Ghana defeated South Africa 1-0 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021, to advance to the playoff stage of the qualifiers after captain Andre Dede Ayew converted a 33rd-minute penalty.



South Africa is currently contesting Daniel Amartey's penalty in the 32nd-minute as they claim that referee Moguetta Ndiaye had cheated them, taking that decision in favour of the Black Stars.



The South Africa Football Association (Safa) have written to football's highest governing body to look into the performance of Senegalese referee, Maguette Ndiaye, in their game against the Black Stars.



Reacting to this news in an interview with Joy FM, Henry Asante Twum stated that South Africa has every right to petition FIFA about their grievances as Ghana have also done the same thing in the past in situations where they felt cheated by a referee.



"That is all they can do. We don't think we gave them a raw deal. The referee on the day was okay."



"We've been to places where officiating did not go our way, but we did not comment. Things will not always go your way. They set up to defend, and until we scored and got to the last 15 minutes of the game, that's when they started piling pressure in need of the equalizer."



"We respect their decision. They can go to FIFA, but I'm afraid I don't think it will change the outcome of the game. We won fairly and fought very hard for it. We are glad that we are through to the next stage," he added.