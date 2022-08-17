We've not signed Muntari - Asante Kotoko deny reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have denied reports that they have signed Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari.



There have been widespread speculations in the morning of Wednesday, August 16, 2022, that the Porcupines Warriors have signed the legendary midfielder on a two-year deal.



But David Obeng Nyarko, the Brands and Communication Manager of Asante Kotoko has rejected the reports.



In a reaction on social media, David Obeng Nyarko tweeted “not true pls”.



Meanwhile the Executive Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak is reportedly set to hold talks with Muntari to get him to commit his future to the club.



Reports indicate that Togbe Afede has scheduled a meeting with Muntari and his team to convince him to stay with Hearts of Oak.



Muntari signed a one-year deal for Hearts of Oak and was impressed greatly by the Phobians who won the MTN FA Cup.



Kotoko are in need of an experienced midfielder to bolster their CAF Champions League campaign whiles Hearts of Oak will be grateful to have Muntari in their team for the Confederations Cup campaign.





