We’ve not received a penny for Olympic Games - Paralympics Committee

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

President of the Ghana Paralympics Committee Samson Deen has disclosed that they have not received a penny for their camping in Japan.



Speaking on Radio Sports, he expressed pain at the failure of the government to release funds for them to embark on their competitions.



He noted that they were yet to receive any funding for their participation at the ongoing Olympic Games.



He specifically asked the Finance Ministry to release funds to the Committee.



He said releasing the funds has become extremely difficult, and that is not something they appreciate.