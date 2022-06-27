We’ve learnt our lessons, we will make Ghana proud – Vincent Odotei ahead of Africa campaign

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Odotei Sowah believes the side has learnt lessons from their disastrous African campaign last season and has therefore expressed optimism about making an impact next season.



The Phobians will be representing Ghana in the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup after beating Bechem United to clinch the MTN FA Cup title.



The rainbow boys successfully defended the title after coming from behind to beat Bechem United 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.



Speaking after the game, Odotei Sowah said his outfit will build a team that will be good enough to compete and make Ghana proud in Africa next season.



“We just won the cup; we are going back to soak the victory and visit the drawing board”



“Remember last year we went to Africa and got humiliated, so we’ve learnt our lessons and hope that this time we will build a team that will be good enough to compete and make Ghana proud,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



Hearts of Oak have now won the MTN FA Cup title on 12 occasions.