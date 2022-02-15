We’ve already won the league – Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay is confident about the club's Ghana Premier League title chances.



The Porcupine Warriors have been impressive in the 2021/22 campaign and are currently on top of the league with 36 points after 16 games.



Blay who made a return to the two-time African Champions in the ongoing transfer window featured last Saturday as Kotoko defeated Accra Lions 3-1 at the Baba Yara stadium in week 16.



At the post-match conference, Blay said, “I will plead with the fans to come to the stadium in their numbers to support us. We’ve already won the league and looking at the games ahead of us, it is the supporters who can help us win” he said.



Asante Kotoko will play Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in an outstanding Ghana Premier League campaign