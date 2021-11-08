‘We trust the process when it’s difficult’ - Prosper Narteh reacts to late win over Bechem

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

•Asante Kotoko goes top of the table with win over Bechem



• Asante Kotoko beat Bechem in Kumasi



• Prosper Narteh demands time to implement game plan



Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh, has said his side’s late win over Bechem United is down to believing in their game plan.



In a match that almost ended in a draw, Kotoko scored twice in the last five minutes to secure all three points at the expense of a stubborn Bechem United side.



Ismail Ganiyu scored from the spot on the 85th minute with Samuel Boateng nodding in the second from close range in additional time.



“We still keep to our game plan. We always trust the process even when it's difficult. We trust that we can still score. We keep to the shape, gameplan and keep to the principles” he said after the victory.



It was the second time Kotoko had left it late to secure a win, which the gaffer believes his team is in the adaptation process of his game model.



“I think we just started. It(style) is a game model I’m trying to develop and I’m trying to put in them and build in them. It will take some time. So, with time I think one, they will be used to the game model and two, they will be used to playing in front of a very big crowd like this at the Baba Yara Stadium.”



Following the win, the Reds sits top of the table with 100 percent record after two games.