‘We still have four finals’ - Kevin-Prince Boateng on Hertha Berlin’s relegation battle

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has described Hertha Berlin last four games in the German Bundesliga as finals.



Hertha Berlin currently sits 15th position with 29 points and must guide against dropping points in the last four games.



They inflicted a 1-0 win at away over Augsburg last Saturday, a game the Ghanaian attacker excelled.



The 35-year-old started his first game for Hertha since October 2021 and lasted 69 minutes.



Speaking after the game, the former Barcelona star was pleased with their performance but said his side have four finals to play in their quest to survive relegation.



"We played an outstanding game. Now we still have four finals.” He said.



He is expected to play a huge role as the club battle against relegation.