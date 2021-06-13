'We still have a lot to improve in the attacking area' - Akonnor after Ivory Coast draw

Sports News of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor is not happy the Black Stars failed to score for the second consecutive game after a goalless stalemate with Ivory Coast on Saturday.



Akonnor’s side were unable to find the net in Rabat when they played Morocco four days ago.



The result of not finding the net is the team’s inability to win any of their two friendly games this month.



Speaking after the game Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor said: “What we have done in Morocco and today’s game shows a lot of improvement.



“We still have a lot to improve in the attacking area. If there is anybody anywhere that is good we will hand in a call-up. But for now, we have to work on those available because without goals you can’t win games”.



The Black Stars next assignment will be in September against Ethiopia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.