We should have won against Eleven Wonders – Dreams FC star Fatawu Issahaku

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed his disappointment following his side draw against Eleven Wonders on Friday.



Wonders and Dreams FC shared the spoils on matchday seven at the Ohene Ameyaw Park as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.



Dreams FC took the lead on the 86th minute through a thundering strike by Samuel Boakye before the hosts restored parity through Abass Ganiu.



Speaking after the game, Issahaku, who was adjudged the man of the match said his outfit deserved a win.



“Actually today we couldn’t get what we wanted because it was a draw game.



“I think we should have worked harder, like we should have got the three points,” Fatawu Issahaku said after the game.



“My coach gave me a task on the field today so I was not trying to make just some shoot. So that was why I was not getting my target,” he added.



