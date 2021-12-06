We should have been given a penalty - Kotoko coach laments after defeat King Faisal defeat

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Coach Prosper Narteh believes the referees made a mistake not to reward Kotoko a penalty



Referee Julian Nunoo awarded a penalty to Kotoko but rescinded his decision



Kotoko lost 3-2 to King Faisal in matchday 6 of the GPL



Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed disappointment in referee Julian Nunoo over his decision to rescind an earlier call to award his side a penalty in their 3-2 defeat to King Faisal in a match-day 6 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



Referee Julian Nunoo made a wrong call after the ball came of the legs of a King Faisal player, Wadudu Yakubu in the box. However upon consultation with other match officials, Julian Nunoo rescinded his decision.



But speaking after the game, coach Prosper Narteh Ogum disclosed that the penalty should have stood.



“From where I stood it was a penalty. I saw a penalty, the ball hit the hand, the Asante Kotoko coach said.



He added, “I don't know what decision else he took. He can only explain, I don’t know. He is the only person who can explain.”



According to the coach, “Because the ball hit the hand in the penalty area and in the laws of the game, when a ball hit the hand in the penalty area, it is a penalty.”



The defeat to King Faisal is the Kotoko’s first of the season as the Porcupines had won four and drew one of their opening five matches.



All three goals were scored by 17-year-old Zubairu.



