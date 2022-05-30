We scored classic goals against Medeama - Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh

Sports News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Prosper Narteh, has referred to his side's goals against Medeama as international standard goals.



Andrews Appau and Franck Etouga Mbella were on the scoresheet for the Reds as they beat title contenders, Medeama 2-0 in the away fixture.



Speaking after the match, Prosper Narteh could not have enough of how the two goals were scored.



“I think both are classic goals and I like all of them. They are all international standard goals."



He further gave a detailed explanation of why both goals were classic.



"If you look at Appau, coming from the back post or the far post to jump so higher than all of them including Atinga, the tallest player, and scoring from the near post was fantastic. And Etouga rounding off the goalkeeper, I think is a photocopy of the goal he scored at WAFA. It's almost a photocopy of it so they are two classical goals and congratulations to them and congratulations to the players.” Coach Ogum said at the post-match.



Following the win, Kotoko, the league leaders have moved a step closer to winning their 24 Ghana Premier League title.



The Porcupines will need a win in their outstanding game against Ashanti Gold on Thursday, June 2, 2022, to clinch the title for the first time since 2014.