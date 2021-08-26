We’re turning out to be the third force in Ghana football – Medeama SC

Sports News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Medeama SC’s communications head Patrick Akoto claims the Mauve and Yellows have become the third force in Ghana football despite their failure to win a league title in the club’s relatively brief history.



The Tarkwa-based side are 2 time winners of the FA Cup competition in the West African nation but have never won a league title.



Accra Great Olympics and AshantiGold have achieved more title success than the club bankrolled by businessman Moses Armah ‘Parker’.



Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are widely considered as the two most glamorous clubs in the West African country as both clubs dominate the domestic scenes and have also won titles on the African continent with Hearts sweeping the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup and the CAF Super Cup.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Pure FM about the signing of new head coach Ignatius Osei Fosu, head of communications for the club Patrick Akoto, claimed the club has become the new third force in the country.



“Be as it may Medeama is turning out to be the third force in Ghana football. So we have confidence in the young man [Ignatius Fosu] and we have held discussions with him and we believe this is the young chap to lead the Medeama project,” he said.



Fosu, a former trainer of Techiman-based Eleven Wonders, has signed a three year contract with Medeama as the new head coach.



