We're monitoring players for the World Cup - Didi Dramani

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Masaud Didi Dramani has revealed that the technical team has about 500 players in their database that they have been monitoring ahead of the Mundial.



According to the former Asante Kotoko gaffer, they have a large pool of talents to choose from but some are for the short term, long term and medium term.



Player selection going into major tournaments for the Black Stars has usually sparked a lot of controversies in the media space and among football-loving Ghanaians.



Too often, there are accusations of favouritism and selective selection among others whenever Black Stars World Cup squad list is announced.



Ghana like all other 31 countries have submitted their provisional squad to FIFA With 17 days to start the tournament in Qatar.



"We are opening up the scouting network. So far, we have about 500 Ghanaian players in the database we are monitoring.



"We see them all but we need some in the short-term, some in the medium term and others in the long term," he told Graphic Sports.



"I think the best we've been able to do now is to put up a structure which will trickle down to the other national teams. Because of what we want to achieve, we talk a lot to the other national team coaches," he noted.



Dramani also disclosed how many players Otto Addo, the head coach, will name for the World Cup after confirming 30-man provisional squad has been submitted to FIFA.



"Out of the 30-man provisional squad, 23 or 26 players will be submitted for the tournament," he disclosed further.



The players on the provisional list are scheduled to arrive in Abu Dhabi on November 14 for the final phase of preparations, which will include a friendly match against Switzerland on November 17.



"The Switzerland game will really tell what we are going to do in Qatar and I believe the team will be ready.



"We're very positive in what we are doing and we only have control of what we can do.



"We learnt a lot from the game against Brazil. And against Nicaragua we also learnt how to play against a team which can sit back and soak pressure from their opponents," he recalled.



Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.



The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.



Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.