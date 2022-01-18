We're looking forward to a long relationship with PGA - Frank Otabil Atta-Owusu.

Golf News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

After sponsoring the Samsung PGA Captain's Prize Golf Tournament, Head of Sales for Consumer Electronics at Samsung Ghana Limited, Mr. Frank Otabil Atta-Owusu believes the partnership with the Professional Golfers Association of Ghana (PGA) has added value to his outfit.



According to him, it is important for his outfit to associate themselves with the best sporting discipline in the country.



He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Samsung PGA Captain's Prize Golf Tournament at the Celebrity Golf Club with Nana Prempeh, the media and publicity manager for Ghana PGA over the weekend.



‘We find it important to associate ourselves with the best and this championship brings out the best golfers in the sports fraternity and for us as a brand that stands for the best and being number one in consumer electronics, this sponsorship brings to us value beyond imagination.’’



When asked how far Samsung intends to carry on sponsoring the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) championships, he said:



‘Sports sponsorship is not new to Samsung we had a stint with Chelsea and in that period Samsung partner Chelsea they recorded one of their successful seasons in the Premier League.



‘We looking forward to going a long haul with the PGA and as part of the road to Damang championship this year.’’



Samsung is the number one in consumer electronic products for homes and offers the best mobile phones device and screens.



Other supporting sponsors include Tang Palace hotel,

Nubuke Investment, Southey contracting offshore division, Micasso Spanish Design, MDV MEDIA AIR CONDITION AGENTS, Peak Golf Ventures and Chicken Inn.