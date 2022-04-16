We’re exploring the possibility of using VAR in Ghana but it’s too expensive – Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku has revealed that the FA is exploring the possibility of using the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in our leagues.



There are calls for the introduction of VAR in our local league to assist referees as the game continues to grow.



Referees in Ghana have had a torrid time officiating games as they continue to make hasty decisions because they do not have the benefit of replay.



Kurt Okraku says they are doing all they can to ensure the technology is brought to Ghana.



“We are going through the process of using the VAR in our leagues. Our Referees Manager Alex Kotei has been at the forefront dealing with FIFA and we’re exploring the possibility of using the technology. But what’s true also is that, it’s too expensive” he said on GTV Sports Plus.



The video assistant referee (VAR) is a match official in association football who reviews decisions made by the referee.