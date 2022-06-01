We're Black Stars - Inaki and Nico Williams declares

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Athletic Bilbao strikers Inaki Williams and Nico Williams have fueled speculations that they are ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite turning down overtures from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the past.



Inaki and Nico have been captured in a video which is to promote an end to racism and discrimination in the Spanish La Liga.



“We are Nico and Inaki, we are Black,” Inaki said in the video. “If you want to know more about us, watch Black Stars of La Liga,” Nico and Inaki said in Spanish.



The series aims to celebrate black footballers in the Spanish elite division.



This has heightened speculations that the Bilbao born strikers are ready to commit their International future to the Black Stars of Ghana.



The strikers were born in the Basque region of Spain to Ghanaian mother and a Liberian father who sought asylum in Spain some years back.



Ghana has made attempts to convince Inaki Williams to commit his future to them but it has failed as he says he prefers to play for the land of his birth Spain.



He made his debut for Spain in 2016 in a friendly match against Bosnia Herzegovina which still makes him eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.



But since then he has been overlooked by subsequent Spain managers but with time running out for the Bilbao striker he may take solace in playing for Ghana, especially at the World Cup in Qatar.



Inaki is one of two footballing brothers born to Ghanaian immigrants, the other being 19-year-old Nico Williams, who also plays for Athletic and made his professional debut this year.



The former has already made a senior international appearance for Spain in a friendly but remains eligible to switch to Ghana under Fifa eligibility rules.



The Black Stars will play their first group match at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal on November 24th, 2022 before taking on Korea on November 28th and finally facing Uruguay on December 2.



