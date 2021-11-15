You are here: HomeSports2021 11 15Article 1402099

Sports News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'We played against the referee' - South Africans react to alleged cheating in Ghana defeat

Andre Ayew with South-Africa's Siyanda Xulu. Credit: 3News Andre Ayew with South-Africa's Siyanda Xulu. Credit: 3News

• Ghana beat South Africa in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

• South Africans cry out over controversial penalty in defeat to Ghana

• Ghana book playoff spot after beating South Africa

South Africans on social media have complained bitterly over a questionable penalty that resulted in the Bafana Bafana's slim defeat to Ghana.

The Black Stars pipped South Africa 1-0 in the FIFA world cup qualifiers to progress to the third round at the expense of the latter.

Daniel Amartey won a questionable penalty in the first half which was perfectly converted by Andre Dede Ayew to secure the much-needed win for Ghana.

Senegalese referee, Maguette Ndiaye, awarded the penalty after Amartey was brought down by Rushine De Reuck in the box while defending a corner. The Leicester City defender seemly exaggerated his fall from a little contact.

Following the loss, South Africans with the hashtag #GHARSA have reacted with some claiming the match officials were bribed to favour Black Stars. Whereas others called for a replay.

User @Matlali tweeted "When the referee is honouring his end of the bargain #GHARSA bafana bafana"

@mosheyagami also tweeted "This Referee is against Bafana Bafana Broken...if this was EPL VaR was gonna say something."

See more of the tweets below: