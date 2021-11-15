'We played against the referee' - South Africans react to alleged cheating in Ghana defeat

Sports News of Monday, 15 November 2021

• Ghana beat South Africa in FIFA World Cup qualifiers



• South Africans cry out over controversial penalty in defeat to Ghana



• Ghana book playoff spot after beating South Africa



South Africans on social media have complained bitterly over a questionable penalty that resulted in the Bafana Bafana's slim defeat to Ghana.



The Black Stars pipped South Africa 1-0 in the FIFA world cup qualifiers to progress to the third round at the expense of the latter.



Daniel Amartey won a questionable penalty in the first half which was perfectly converted by Andre Dede Ayew to secure the much-needed win for Ghana.



Senegalese referee, Maguette Ndiaye, awarded the penalty after Amartey was brought down by Rushine De Reuck in the box while defending a corner. The Leicester City defender seemly exaggerated his fall from a little contact.



Following the loss, South Africans with the hashtag #GHARSA have reacted with some claiming the match officials were bribed to favour Black Stars. Whereas others called for a replay.



User @Matlali tweeted "When the referee is honouring his end of the bargain #GHARSA bafana bafana"



@mosheyagami also tweeted "This Referee is against Bafana Bafana Broken...if this was EPL VaR was gonna say something."



TWI NEWS



See more of the tweets below:





This Referee is against Bafana Bafana ???????? if this was EPL VaR was gonna say something #GHARSA pic.twitter.com/KahxHzZPjh — #selectivestyles ???? (@mosheyagami) November 14, 2021

Clearly it's Bafana Bafana vs the referee. We were never gonna stand a chance #GHARSA pic.twitter.com/3XpkzCAaQC — AfroRoots (@AfroRoots_) November 14, 2021

1st frame: the eventual goal was called offside.



2nd frame: the official gave a penalty



& then people wonder why African football isn't going anywhere????. I mean for games as crucial as this, VAR is needed. What the hell is Motsepe doing at those HQs.#GHARSA pic.twitter.com/5YDeVM7YA2 — Duke of Kimberley???? (@steph_gareth) November 14, 2021

After this Imma watch Uruguay VS Ghana 2010 world cup match. Luis Suarez is a hero to what he did to Ghana #GHARSA pic.twitter.com/fdj4UyYBqe — Tshepo Van Muhammed (@VanDerMohammed) November 14, 2021

All Ghanaians residing in our country must pack their stinky cheating bags and leave our country to be with your Mr #Penalty referee at @CAF_Online head office #GHARSA — Just me (@SamuelMabuza) November 14, 2021

No emotions but that thing was not penalty #GHARSA @SAFA_net must do the right thing pic.twitter.com/9T1CuHRnNQ — Mashiloane Hosea????????✊???? (@MashHorsepower) November 14, 2021

If SAFA needs us to contribute so that they can sue CAF, we’ll gladly contribute R1 each sibaningi la emzansi????????#BafanaBafana#SAFA #GHARSA pic.twitter.com/VH0Inz0s84 — Brandon_M (@Joyful_Breezie) November 14, 2021

Patrice Motsepe federation @CAF_Online and @FIFAcom must do the right thing, Bafana Bafana was robbed. This much must be replayed, same energy like they did with Senegal. @SAFA_net please appeal this match #GHARSA — Sphelele (@NsikayesizweZN) November 14, 2021

Bafana Bafana should also learn to pay referees..the fans can donate???? #GHARSA — MonatellyMag (@Sharx515) November 14, 2021