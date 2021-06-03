BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Onion traders up north for Nigeria don suspend supply of di vegetable to southeast Nigeria.



Leader of di association of onion producers and marketers say dem take di decision due to insecurity.



Aliyu Isah say di supply cut go dey until further notice.



'We no go supply onions to South East until security dey even if na 10 years'



On May 30, 2021, jaguda pipo hijack and tiff two trucks wey dem load with onion for southeast part of the west African nation.



Video of di onion truck even go viral for social media.



Dia decision to cut onion supply to south eastern part of Nigeria no go end until goment restore full security even if e go reach 10 years.



Na wetin Isah tell BBC



E say wetin happun to dia goods and pipo last Sunday when trucks carrying onions enter wahala, na wetin make dem decide to suspend supply.



"On dat fateful day our pipo wey carry trucks of onions go south east jam some jaguda pipo wey beat dem and steal all di onions.



"Dis na why we decide to suspend supply to dat area until security fully dey even if e go reach 10 years we no dey go again."



How dis supply cut go affect pipo



Di onion farmer say di lack of supply go only affect pipo of south east Nigeria.



As for di producers dem go just channel dia supply to anoda area.



"We dey continue to supply south west and south south Nigeria.



"So na just to increase supply to those areas and also we dey carry onions enter Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Ivory Coast.



"So we no dey in short supply of buyers, we go just add volume to those places."



"And wetin dey happun be say presently fire burn billions of naira worth of onions for Sokoto stat.



"So dat one fit even affect availability of di produce for many places."



Finally Aliyu Isah say e dey pray for peace to reign because insecurity no be beta thing and e dey affect many things.



Recent food supply cut from north to south



For March, 2021, foodstuff price worry for southern Nigeria over alleged northern blockade.



Dat time, dealers wey mostly dey based for northern states place 'embargo' on food and cattle.



Tori be say di Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers Association of Nigeria [AUFCDA] wey be joinbodi for northern region bin block dia members to bring food to di south.



But di reason no dey clear. And e take Federal Goment intervention for di food blockade to stop.



One letter from AUFCDA reveal say di joinbodi dey para say dem no get any compensation for dia goods wey members lose during di Sasha market clash for southern Oyo state.



