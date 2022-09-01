We never practised this freekick - Essien opens up on CAN 2008 goal with Muntari

Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien, has opened up that he never practised his goal against Morocco with Muntari in the 2008 Cup of Nations [AFCON].



Michael Essien scored Ghana’s opener against Morocco in the group stages of the 2008 AFCON hosted by Ghana.



The Black Stars were awarded a free kick in a dangerous area and Muntari lobbed the free kick over the human wall to Essien, who swept the ball in to make it 1-0 after 26 minutes.



Football enthusiasts were of the view that the goal looked like something which had been planned and practised at training.



However, 14 years after the tournament, Michael Essien revealed that the goal was never planned.



According to him, Muntari trusted him to get the opener for Ghana after ‘an instinct eye contact on the pitch' before taking the kick.



In a post on Twitter, the former Chelsea player said, “We never practised this freekick. It was just an instinct eye contact on the pitch.”



Later on in the match, Essien also assisted Muntari with a pass on the stroke of half-time to score the second and decisive goal.



Ghana ended up beating Morocco 2-0 in the match that was played at the Accra Sports Stadium to go top of the table.



