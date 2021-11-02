We need time to jell – Medeama CEO after Bechem defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama Chief Executive Officer James Essilfie says the side has got a good squad to compete but said they will need time to jell under new coach Ignatius Osei Fosu.



The Mauve and Yellows suffered their second worst defeat since the club made its Premier League debut some 11 years ago after losing 4-0 at Bechem United.



Goals from Francis Twene, Augustine Okrah and a brace from Emmanuel Avornyo were enough for the Hunters to pick all three points in Ghana Premier League opening day.



Reacting to the heavy defeat, the CEO urged the club's fans to lower their expectations as he believes they will need time to get everything right.



"It's important for our fans to measure their weight of expectation on the team this season," Essilfie is quoted medeamasc.com



"We have a new coach and he will need to time to get everything right. We don't want to pressure on him and the players.



"This is a very demanding club but it's important to be realistic in the scheme of things.



"We have a good squad capable of competing but we need time for them to jell."



Medeama will next take on Bibiani Gold Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.