We need the military on Sunday - Agyemang-Badu to football authorities

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has requested the presence of the military at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021, when Hearts of Oak take on arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.



The Super Clash will take place on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium when Hearts of Oak host Asante Kotoko on matchday 31 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Because of the excitement surrounding the match, many believe that the GFA should deploy more men in casual clothing to guarantee peace and order at the stadium in order to avert another catastrophe in the country's football history.



“We need the military on Sunday oo else…” Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu said as reported by footballghana.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association(GFA) has declared that just 25% of fans would be permitted entry as part of the country's efforts to combat the COVID-19.



