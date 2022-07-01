We need support to produce more Benjamin Azamati’s – GAA

Sports News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The General Secretary of the Ghana Athletics Association, Bawa Fusieni, says more investment from the government will help in identifying more talents like Benjamin Azamati.



Benjamin Azamati recently won a 100 meters race at the Diamond League in Paris.



He is currently Ghana’s brightest prospect at winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games to be staged in Birmingham.



According to Bawa Fusieni, there are a lot of talents in the country who only need support to reach Benjamin Azamati’s level.



“What we just need is money in order to let them reach Azamati’s level”, he told Happy FM.



“The money needed to prepare these athletes to reach Azamati’s level is so huge on the part of the Federation. We can produce more athletes if only we invest in it. The state must also invest in the sport. There are a lot of talents coming from the universities and they are so good. They only need support."



Bawa added that the government has approved its budget for the upcoming World Athletics Championship.



“For the first time the Sports Ministry has approved all our budget for the World Athletics Championship. We will like to thank the Sports Ministry for this support”.