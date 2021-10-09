We need players who are matured enough – Milovan Rajevac

Sports News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac says the Black Stars ‘need players who are matured enough' to help the talented youngsters in the team develop.



Rajevac believes helping the young players develop and mixing them with the experienced lads will breed success for the team.



The Serb did something similar in his first spell. He promoted a lot of the players who won both the U20 Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA U20 World Cup in 2009 to the Black Stars.



Their impact was enormous as Ghana edged closer than any African side to a World Cup semi-final, as they unforgettably lost out to Uruguay in South Africa in 2010.



Earlier that year, the Black Stars had finished runners-up at the Africa Cup of Nations, going down in their first final in 18 years to Egypt.



“We have good young talents but you need players who are matured enough. So, the mixture of young and experienced players is usually the best recipe for success,” Rajevac said.



Rajevac was re-appointed last month after the GFA decided to sack Charles Akonnor a week after the shock 1-0 defeat in South Africa.



That result has left the Black Stars needing to beat Zimbabwe twice in the space of four days to stay in contention for World Cup qualification.



The first match will be played on Saturday, October 9 at the Cape Coast Stadium.