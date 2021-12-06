We need Thomas Partey to be at his best – Mikel Arteta

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta has disclosed that he needs midfielder, Thomas Partey to be at his best for the club.



The Ghanaian has dipped in form since returning from injury in November which has resulted in Arsenal’s poor form lately.



According to Arteta, although Partey has had a couple of good games, he expects him be to be consistent and efficient in midfield especially when there are so many games to play before the start of the African Cup of Nations.



"He has had some games where he has been more consistent than in others. We need him at his best. He can produce more & he knows that. We have to demand more from him," Arteta said.



Arteta also explained that Partey’s injuries has culminated in his frustrating partnership with his teammates in midfield.



"The fact we have to make some changes there [in midfield] doesn’t give him the consistency or a relationship & partnership with somebody to understand each other because of the injuries we have had but that is part of it so you have to adapt," Arteta said.



Partey has played 10 out of 15 games for Arsenal in the Premier League scoring just once.



