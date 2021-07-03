We must make sure we get all three points against Dwarfs - Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Head coach of Ghana Premier League leaders, Samuel Boadu says that his side is concentrating on getting maximum points against relegation threatened Ebusua Dwarfs.



He says the win against Asante Kotoko is now history and all their focus is now on the crunch game against Ebusua Dwarfs.



The relegation-threatened side will host the current league leaders in their match day 32 clash at the Cape Coast Stadium in a match that has a lot of bearing on the top and basement of the Ghana Premier League table.



The league leaders have been on an amazing run since coach Samuel Boadu took over the team in the second round going unbeaten in their last ten matches.



Hearts are at the summit of league with 59 points after 31 matches three more than second placed Kotoko who defeated last Sunday by 1-0.



"We played Asante Kotoko and the job was well executed and as it stands, it's history," he said ahead of the game on Sunday.



"We are playing Ebusua Dwarfs and that is what we have to concentrate on and make sure we get all the three points," he added.



Accra Hearts of Oak have the league title firmly in their sight as they need six out of the remaining 12 points to win the league title and end their 12-year title drought.