‘We must lower expectations’– Joseph Yamin on Ghana’s chances in 2021 AFCON

Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin, has called for limited expectations for the Black Stars head of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will kick start from Sunday, January 9, 2022, and Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has been tasked to win the tournament to end Ghana’s 40-year-old-wait for the AFCON.



The Black Stars were handed a reality check by defending champions Algeria in the pre-AFCON friendly game.



Algeria whipped Ghana 3-0 at the Education City stadium in Qatar.



Reacting to Ghana’s defeat against Algeria, Joseph Yamin who has refused to rule Ghana out from the title has urged Ghanaians to lower their expectations.



“The teams that have qualified for the tournament are capable of winning the trophy, so Ghana being part of these countries stand a chance to win it but it is not always the best country that wins.”



“To me, I think sometimes our expectations as Ghanaians are always high because of our exploits in the past years but if you look at the time Ghana were dominant, the teams were not enough but at the moment we are talking about 24 countries yearning for the trophy.”



“Football has become a global game so the narrative of being a football nation has changed. Our expectations are always high and it affect the support base for the team. So, I will advise Ghanaians not to over expect, we need to minimize our expectations until the team gets everything right,” he said told Bryt FM.



Meanwhile, Ghana have been paired in Group C alongside bookmakers favourite Morocco, debutants Comoros and Gabon and will need to finish as one of the best two teams in the group to book automatic qualification to the knockout phase.