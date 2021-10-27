We must give young coaches the opportunity to excel - J. E. Sarpong

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Coach J.E Sarpong has admonished old coaches in Ghana football to give the chance to young coaches to work for them to acquire the needed experience.



Speaking to Rainbow Sports, Coach Sarpong said at his age, he will stay out from the premier league to allow the young coaches to come into the system.



He said old and experienced coaches must offer guidance to young coaches so they would gain the experience, and take over from them.



“If we don’t allow the young coaches to learn from us and take over, how will they acquire experience? The old coaches have to give them an opportunity,” he stated.



He added that when a coach gets to a certain level, he needs to stay back and train the upcoming coaches so that they can be able to excel.