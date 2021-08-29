'We must give him time'- Nantes coach Kombouare on Osman Bukari

Sports News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

FC Nantes coach, Antoine Kombouaré has said that Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari will come good with time in the French Ligue.



The 22-year-old joined the Ligue I side in the summer transfer window from Belgian side Gent on a season-long loan.



Bukari had a good game against Olympique Lyon where he managed to win four of his five duels.



The Ghana international with his pace and trickery was a handful for the Lyon defenders.



However, Osman Bukari lacked altruism and held on to the ball sometimes which prevented him, at times, from taking advantage of the space in front of him. He also lost the ball in dangerous areas



Coach Antoine Kombouare was impressed with the performance of the Ghanaian winger but stated he needs time to adapt.



“It's a promising first start even if I was hoping for much better" Nantes coach Antoine Kombouaré said.



"But I'm still a little tough after the losses. I expected more, but this is the requirement that I have with my players. He is a youngster, it was his first titular match, against Lyon. But it is interesting. We must give him time. "



Osman Bukari has made two appearances for Nantes since joining the club.