We miss Gladson Awako at Great Olympics - Jamaldeen Haruna

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics captain, Jamaldeen Haruna believes Gladson Awako’s departure from the club has affected the team in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.



The 30-year-old who endured a decent campaign with the Dade boys last season joined Accra Hearts of Oak before the start of the season on a two-year deal though he is yet to make a competitive debut for the club.



In an interview, Haruna who has assumed leadership role at Olympics admitted that the team is missing the services of the Black Stars midfielder.



“Well, talking about [Gladson] Awako, I won’t lie, we miss him but it’s football.



“Once you are playing, you are going forward; players will come, players will go.



“But one thing is, a team has to have a rhythm, play by a rhythm.



“We don’t build a team around one player. So, we miss him but we are going, we are going.” He told Africa-foot.com.



Great Olympics occupy the 7th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 9 points after 6 matches.