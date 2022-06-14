We made a lot of errors - Hamza Obeng explains Hearts of Oak's defeat to Olympics

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Hearts of Oak assistant coach, Hamza Obeng, has said his side committed many errors in their disappointing defeat to rivals Great Olympics.



Dominant Olympics thumped the Phobians 3-0 in the Mantse Derby on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking after the match, Hamza said although his team made many mistakes, they lost to a better side.



"My guys were down, a lot of errors but we played against a better side and they were supreme on the day," he said in a pitchside interview with StarTime after the game.



The assistant trainer who took charge of the match in the absence of head coach, Samuel Boadu added that Hearts will right the wrongs in their subsequent game.



"I will congratulate them and we’ll go back and correct our mistakes."



Amos Acheampong opened the scoring for the 'Dade' boys before Abdul Razak Yusif doubled the lead with a brilliant header in the first half.



Yusif grabbed his brace with a diving header, connecting Philip Sackey's cross in the final minutes of the match to secure the victory over their neighbours.



Hearts of Oak failed to defend the Ghana Premier League title, losing to their fierce rivals, Asante Kotoko who won it with three games to spare.



The Phobians have had a challenging campaign this season. They currently sit 5th on the table with 48 points and could miss out on a top-four finish with a game left to complete the season.



The Rainbow lads would have to win their final match of the season against Real Tamale United and hope that fourth place Karela United slip up against WAFA.